2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

95,832 KM

Details Description Features

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

4MATIC®

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

95,832KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9246166
  • Stock #: B913367
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA913367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,832 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Iridium Silver Metallic 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Panoramic Sunroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Odometer is 14642 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Reviews: * Owners rave about performance, sound effects, subtle styling upgrades, and the fact that the C63 AMG can be daily-driven with ease. Room for four adults and a decent trunk make this an easy performance car to live with. All high-tech, luxury features fitting of a Mercedes are on offer, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

