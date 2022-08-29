2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 8 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9246166

9246166 Stock #: B913367

B913367 VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA913367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,832 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.