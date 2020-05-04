2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Sport Suspension Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Weather band radio

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Rear beverage holders

Childseat sensing airbag

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

