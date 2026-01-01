$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL | AWD | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER
Location
Huneybae Auto Group
2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5
778-228-7319
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # HB518
- Mileage 192,262 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL | AWD | 7 Passenger
Fresh Trade | Family SUV
Clean Title
This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL offers spacious comfort, strong all-wheel-drive capability, and versatile practicality—perfect for families, road trips, and year-round Canadian driving.
Key Features & Highlights:
• All-Wheel Drive
• 7-Passenger Seating
• Leather Interior
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Backup Camera
• Navigation System
• Power Sunroof
• Power Liftgate
• Tri-Zone Climate Control
• Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Smooth, Comfortable Ride
Well maintained and ready for its next owner.
Viewings by appointment only
Call or email to book your private viewing
Dealer License # 50529
Don’t like your current car?
New to Canada?
No credit / Bad credit?
High interest rate?
Call or Text: 778-228-7319
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED (conditions apply)
Disclaimer: All used vehicles are subject to a $995 documentation fee plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary depending on vehicle and lender.
Vehicle Features
