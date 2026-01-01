Menu
<p data-start=92 data-end=186><strong data-start=92 data-end=141>2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL | AWD | 7 Passenger</strong><br data-start=141 data-end=144 /> Fresh Trade | Family SUV<br data-start=168 data-end=171 /> Clean Title</p> <p data-start=188 data-end=376>This <strong data-start=193 data-end=222>2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL</strong> offers spacious comfort, strong all-wheel-drive capability, and versatile practicality—perfect for families, road trips, and year-round Canadian driving.</p> <p data-start=378 data-end=712><strong data-start=378 data-end=408>Key Features & Highlights:</strong><br data-start=408 data-end=411 /> • All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=428 data-end=431 /> • 7-Passenger Seating<br data-start=452 data-end=455 /> • Leather Interior<br data-start=473 data-end=476 /> • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br data-start=509 data-end=512 /> • Heated Steering Wheel<br data-start=535 data-end=538 /> • Backup Camera<br data-start=553 data-end=556 /> • <strong data-start=558 data-end=579>Navigation System</strong><br data-start=579 data-end=582 /> • Power Sunroof<br data-start=597 data-end=600 /> • Power Liftgate<br data-start=616 data-end=619 /> • Tri-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=645 data-end=648 /> • Touchscreen Infotainment System<br data-start=681 data-end=684 /> • Smooth, Comfortable Ride</p> <p data-start=714 data-end=763>Well maintained and <strong data-start=734 data-end=762>ready for its next owner</strong>.</p> <p data-start=765 data-end=842><strong data-start=765 data-end=797>Viewings by appointment only</strong><br data-start=797 data-end=800 /> Call or email to book your private viewing</p> <p data-start=844 data-end=892><strong data-start=844 data-end=855>Stock #</strong> HB518<br data-start=861 data-end=864 /> <strong data-start=864 data-end=884>Dealer License #</strong> 50529</p> <p data-start=894 data-end=987>Don’t like your current car?<br data-start=922 data-end=925 /> New to Canada?<br data-start=939 data-end=942 /> No credit / Bad credit?<br data-start=965 data-end=968 /> High interest rate?</p> <p data-start=989 data-end=1074> <strong data-start=992 data-end=1009>Call or Text:</strong> 778-228-7319<br data-start=1022 data-end=1025 /> <strong data-start=1025 data-end=1053>WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED</strong> (conditions apply)</p> <p data-start=1076 data-end=1222><strong data-start=1076 data-end=1091>Disclaimer:</strong> All used vehicles are subject to a $995 documentation fee plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary depending on vehicle and lender.</p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

192,262 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL | AWD | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER

13518752

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL | AWD | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,262KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM3EC602444

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # HB518
  • Mileage 192,262 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huneybae Auto Group

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

$8,995

Huneybae Auto Group

778-228-7319

2014 Nissan Pathfinder