$84,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Porsche 911
Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK
2014 Porsche 911
Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$84,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,247KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP0AB2A92ES121597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA21597
- Mileage 95,247 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
2021 Lexus GX 460 4WD 45,685 KM $66,989 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Pass 24,654 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 60,714 KM $22,989 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$84,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2014 Porsche 911