Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Porsche 911

95,247 KM

Details

$84,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK

Watch This Vehicle
12045331

2014 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

Contact Seller

$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,247KM
VIN WP0AB2A92ES121597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA21597
  • Mileage 95,247 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2021 Lexus GX 460 4WD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus GX 460 4WD 45,685 KM $66,989 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Pass 24,654 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 60,714 KM $22,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2014 Porsche 911