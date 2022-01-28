Menu
2014 Porsche Cayman

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

58,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8223906
  • Stock #: P173951
  • VIN: wp0aa2a89ek173951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # P173951
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2014 Porsche Cayman!! With only 58000km!!!



Options include:



- Heated and cooled seats



- PDK transmission



- Sport exhaust



- 14 way power adjustable seats



- Park distance control front/back



- Navigation



- Retractable mirrors 






AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up

