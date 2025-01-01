Menu
2014 SUBARU FORESTER

TRUE PICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE  CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2014 Subaru Forester

112,814 KM

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester

Auto 2.5i Touring/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD

12708447

2014 Subaru Forester

Auto 2.5i Touring/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,814KM
VIN JF2SJCLC2EH535564

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,814 KM

2014 SUBARU FORESTER

TRUE PICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE  CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
shift lock
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 x 7 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: horizontally-opposed
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE
032 kgs (4
479 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna
radio data system and 6-speaker system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2014 Subaru Forester