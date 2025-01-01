Menu
2014 TOYOTA COROLLA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3000$ BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

-Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$14,995

Used
132,500KM
VIN 2T1BPRHE7EC051792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.76 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S)
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC Valvematic -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism and low emissions vehicle (LEV3)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability
Voice Recognition
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
audio auxiliary input jack
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability -inc: 6.1 inch display audio
seat recline adjustment
driver and passenger seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

