2014 Toyota RAV4

62,080 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
12087517

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
62,080KM
VIN 2T3RFREV0EW179108

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,080 KM

NAVIGATION PACKAGE

