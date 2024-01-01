Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Tundra

220,561 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Tundra

4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tundra

4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,561KM
VIN 5TFAY5F18EX379709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 220,561 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC 90,577 KM $20,299 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 11,500 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A 223,086 KM $27,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tundra