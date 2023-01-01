Menu
2014 Toyota Yaris

58,923 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2014 Toyota Yaris

2014 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

2014 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,923KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9884414
  Stock #: 1UTNA03786
  VIN: VNKKTUD35EA003786

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 58,923 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

