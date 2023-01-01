$14,999+ tax & licensing
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2014 Toyota Yaris
2014 Toyota Yaris
5 Dr LE Htbk 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
58,923KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9884414
- Stock #: 1UTNA03786
- VIN: VNKKTUD35EA003786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 58,923 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
