<p><p>2015 ACURA MDX NAVI</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE,  BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Tailgate</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>-<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1746826220568_07276031699373253 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> Cruise Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</p><br><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>***FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>***BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>***COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>DL#40299 UC Auto</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer* </span></strong></p><p><br></p></p>

2015 Acura MDX

104,707 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD Nav Pkg/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12513469

2015 Acura MDX

SH-AWD Nav Pkg/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,707KM
VIN 5FRYD4H44FB501939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,707 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 ACURA MDX NAVI

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE,  BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Power Tailgate

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Navigation System

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




***FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

***BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

***COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***





DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer* 


Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P245/55R19 AS
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

GVWR: 2
675 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
575 kgs (5
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Acura MDX