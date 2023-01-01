Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura RDX

89,139 KM

Details

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Contact Seller
2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

at

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura RDX

at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

  1. 9634996
  2. 9634996
  3. 9634996
  4. 9634996
  5. 9634996
  6. 9634996
  7. 9634996
  8. 9634996
  9. 9634996
  10. 9634996
  11. 9634996
  12. 9634996
  13. 9634996
  14. 9634996
  15. 9634996
  16. 9634996
  17. 9634996
  18. 9634996
  19. 9634996
  20. 9634996
  21. 9634996
  22. 9634996
  23. 9634996
  24. 9634996
Contact Seller

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634996
  • Stock #: 9UBNA01566
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H50FL801566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBNA01566
  • Mileage 89,139 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2015 Acura RDX at
 89,139 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd
 18,293 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan
90,493 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory