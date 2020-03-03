Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Technik

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4782765
  2. 4782765
  3. 4782765
  4. 4782765
  5. 4782765
  6. 4782765
  7. 4782765
  8. 4782765
  9. 4782765
  10. 4782765
  11. 4782765
  12. 4782765
  13. 4782765
Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4782765
  • Stock #: F036719
  • VIN: WAUKFCFL3FN036719
Exterior Colour
Monsoon Grey Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seating Surfaces [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOADED 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Technik! S Line! Only 84000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- sunroof

- navigation

- Bluetooth

- automatic headlights

- Bang & Olufsen Sound

- heated seats

- rearview camera

- parking sensors



AND LOTS MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • DVD-Audio
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 104,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 84,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T D...
 64,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message