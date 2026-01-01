Menu
2015 Audi A6 Sedan | Luxury Performance | Clean Title

30-Day Buyer Protection Program Included

Fresh Trade • Executive Class • Timeless Design

Experience refined German engineering in this 2015 Audi A6, a luxury sedan built for drivers who value comfort, technology, and confident performance. With its smooth power delivery, premium interior, and elegant styling, the A6 delivers a composed and rewarding drive in every situation.

Highlights & Features:

• Smooth & Responsive Performance
• Backup Camera
• Heated Leather Seats
• Audi Drive Select (Comfort / Auto / Dynamic)
• Premium Interior Finishes
• Advanced Infotainment System
• Multi-Function Steering Wheel
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Signature Audi Styling & LED Lighting

Sophisticated. Comfortable. Effortlessly powerful.

Viewings by appointment only
Call or email to book your private viewing

Stock # HB495
Dealer# 50529

Financing Available — All Credit Situations Welcome
• Don't like your current car?
• New to Canada?
• No credit / Bad credit?
• High interest rate?

Call or Text: 778-228-7319
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED (conditions apply)

Disclaimer: All used vehicles are subject to a $995 documentation fee plus applicable taxes. Pricing may vary depending on vehicle and lender.

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,310KM
VIN WAUJGCFC4FN031621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # HB495
  • Mileage 188,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

