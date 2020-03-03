Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi S3

2.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi S3

2.0T Technik

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4696473
  2. 4696473
  3. 4696473
  4. 4696473
  5. 4696473
  6. 4696473
  7. 4696473
  8. 4696473
  9. 4696473
  10. 4696473
  11. 4696473
  12. 4696473
  13. 4696473
  14. 4696473
  15. 4696473
  16. 4696473
  17. 4696473
  18. 4696473
Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4696473
  • Stock #: F116499
  • VIN: WAUFFRFF2F1116499
Exterior Colour
Ibis White [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seating Surfaces [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
AMAZING 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Technik Quattro Sedan! Only 90000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- rearview camera

- automatic headlights

- Bluetooth

- heated seats

- Drive Select

- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder
  • Speed limit sign recognition
  • Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2015 Porsche Macan S
 37,000 KM
$45,800 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 103,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 55,000 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message