2015 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 BMW 328 GRAN TURISMO</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756335902032_8927992085083052 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2015 BMW 3 Series

119,358 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 328i xDrive Gran Turismo/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12913367

2015 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 328i xDrive Gran Turismo/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12913367.748143329?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 12913367
  3. 12913367
  4. 12913367
  5. 12913367
  6. 12913367
  7. 12913367
  8. 12913367
  9. 12913367
  10. 12913367
  11. 12913367
  12. 12913367
  13. 12913367
  14. 12913367
  15. 12913367
  16. 12913367
  17. 12913367
  18. 12913367
  19. 12913367
  20. 12913367
  21. 12913367
  22. 12913367
  23. 12913367
  24. 12913367
  25. 12913367
  26. 12913367
  27. 12913367
  28. 12913367
  29. 12913367
  30. 12913367
  31. 12913367
  32. 12913367
  33. 12913367
  34. 12913367
  35. 12913367
  36. 12913367
  37. 12913367
  38. 12913367
  39. 12913367
  40. 12913367
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,358KM
VIN WBA3X5C58FD562224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC1-7526B
  • Mileage 119,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 328 GRAN TURISMO

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Power Spoiler
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio: AM/FM Audio System

Additional Features

Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic
double VANOS and high precision injection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 55,897 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive Gran Turismo/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive Gran Turismo/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 119,358 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro/S- LINE for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro/S- LINE 57,158 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 BMW 3 Series