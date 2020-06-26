Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 428i

2015 BMW 428i

xDrive Gran Coupe 4dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 428i

xDrive Gran Coupe 4dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 5277839
  2. 5277839
  3. 5277839
  4. 5277839
  5. 5277839
  6. 5277839
  7. 5277839
  8. 5277839
  9. 5277839
  10. 5277839
  11. 5277839
  12. 5277839
  13. 5277839
  14. 5277839
Contact Seller

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5277839
  • Stock #: F292090
  • VIN: WBA4A7C5XFG292090
Exterior Colour
Black Sapphire Metallic [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/red Highlight W/dakota Leather Upholstery
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STUNNING 2015 BMW 428i xDrive Gran Coupe! Only 85000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- power trunk open/close

- Bluetooth

- automatic headlights

- heated seats

- heated rear seats

- dual zone automatic climate control



AND SO MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2011 Nissan Versa 1.8S
 107,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 4d...
 55,000 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 528 i 4dr R...
 86,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory