Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 428i

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 428i

2015 BMW 428i

xDrive Gran Coupe 4dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 428i

xDrive Gran Coupe 4dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 6727928
  2. 6727928
  3. 6727928
  4. 6727928
  5. 6727928
  6. 6727928
  7. 6727928
  8. 6727928
  9. 6727928
  10. 6727928
  11. 6727928
  12. 6727928
  13. 6727928
  14. 6727928
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6727928
  • Stock #: F415595
  • VIN: WBA4A7C58FD415595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/red Highlight W/dakota Leather Upholstery
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # F415595
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STUNNING 2015 BMW 428i xDrive Gran Coupe! Only 32000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- heated seats

- panorama sunroof

- Bluetooth

- heated rear seats

- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,000 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 76,000 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 140,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory