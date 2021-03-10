STUNNING 2015 BMW 428i xDrive Gran Coupe! Only 32000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- keyless start
- navigation
- heated seats
- panorama sunroof
- Bluetooth
- heated rear seats
- cruise control
AND TONS MORE!
Low lease/finance rates
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841
Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0
Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto
Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver
Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.