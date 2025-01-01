$12,499+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,116KM
VIN WBAVL1C58FVY26470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,116 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
2015 BMW X1