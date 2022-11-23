$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2015 BMW X3
2015 BMW X3
xDrive35i
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
66,653KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9397642
- Stock #: 9UTNA33585
- VIN: 5UXWX7C54F0K33585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA33585
- Mileage 66,653 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6