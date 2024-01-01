$21,999+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X4
xDrive35i
2015 BMW X4
xDrive35i
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,766KM
VIN 5UXXW5C53F0E87349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,766 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
