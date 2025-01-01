Menu
<p>2015 BMW X5 35I</p><p>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p> NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, PREMIUM ENHANCED</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Harman/ Kardon Sound System<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747865377749_3756344782273423 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*</span></strong></p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
210 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Rear Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
250 lbs)
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
835 kgs (6

2015 BMW X5