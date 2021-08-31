Menu
2015 BMW X6

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2015 BMW X6

2015 BMW X6

xDrive35i

2015 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7895097
  • Stock #: PF95629
  • VIN: 5uxku2c53f0f95629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/dakota Leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PF95629
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED 2015 BMW X6 35i!!! With only 67000KM!!



Options include:





- Navigation



- Driver assistant package



- 360 camera



- Cold weather package



- 4 zone climate control with heated rear seats



AND MUCH MORE!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

