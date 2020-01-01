Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,498KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4502688
  • Stock #: 777249A
  • VIN: 2GNALAEK2F6264520
Exterior Colour
Blue Velvet Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning! The 2015 Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today. The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 138498 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 71 L
  • Front Head Room: 1039 mm
  • Overall Length: 4770 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1417 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1046 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1387 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Power child safety locks
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Integrated satellite communications
  • SiriusXM
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2250 kg
  • Overall Width: 1842 mm
  • Overall height: 1684 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1013 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1405 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • Wheelbase: 2858 mm
  • Curb weight: 1713 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1804 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1298 mm

