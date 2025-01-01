Menu
2015 CHEVROLET TRAX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2400$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- CD Player

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2015 Chevrolet Trax

88,462 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

12423186

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,462KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB3FL255099

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,462 KM

2015 CHEVROLET TRAX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2400$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- CD Player

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
driver seat
head restraints
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent system
Driver Information Centere
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Safety

Air Bags
Hill start assist
safety belt pretensioners
safety belts

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth For Phone

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Security

Cargo security cover

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Armrest
Wheels
Dual
dome
battery
door handles
cargo area
knee protector
Skid plate
Manual Transmission
WINDSHIELD
alternator
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
floor
Shift indicator
horn
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
3.83 Final Drive Ratio
Axle
blackwall
removable
Electric
Tire
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo storage
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Audio system feature
Chassis
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Wiper
Wipers
rear child security
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
3-spoke
front intermittent
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
outside power-adjustable
for child safety seats
10 total
2-way adjustable (up/down)
3.5 monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
P205/70R16 all-season
front and rear fascia
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
spare
solar absorbing
display
driver 4-way manual
halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Wheel
covered
Ride and Handling
power with driver Express-Up/Down
personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
rear intermittent
tray under rear floor
Seatback
front passenger 2-way manual
16 (40.6 cm) steel
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
acoustic laminated
front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
60AH
Ice Blue back lighting
Heater duct
analog with kph speedometer
bolster
interior with front reading lights
front passenger flat-folding
silver-painted
stability control system includes Traction Control
4-speaker system
Anthracite bodyside
3-point rear outboard and centere position lap belt
single-note
front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Chevrolet Trax