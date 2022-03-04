Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

LX

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8489310
  • Stock #: P564642
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFBXFN564642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/premium Cloth Bucket Seats [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT! 2015 Chrysler 200 LX! With only 188000KM!!!






Options include:



- Push button start



- Keyless entry



- USB/AUX input



- Automatic headlights



- Cruise control



AND MUCH MORE!!!




Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Perimeter/approach lights
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

