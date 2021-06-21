Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

63,000 KM

Details



LP Auto

604-321-7668


2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392

2015 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

63,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: P773223
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJ1FH773223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCREDIBLE 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Scat Pack! Only 63000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- heated seats

- heated rear seats

- sunroof

- rearview camera

- bluetooth



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Pin stripe
Voice recorder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Adaptive suspension
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable






LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

