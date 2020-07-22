Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Plus Stow-n-Go

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Plus Stow-n-Go

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5539782
  • Stock #: S110356A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR666105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like DvD, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, and much more! Please contact us for further details **Price is net of all rebates and there are no extra fees**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

