2015 Ford Edge

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control

Remote

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony

Total Number of Speakers: 12 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55

Diameter of tires: 19.0 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

Driver seat memory

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Surround Audio

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Audio System Premium Brand: Sony

Wheel Diameter: 19

Aluminum dash trim

Aluminum door trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Electric power steering

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Digital Keypad Power Door Locks

Premium Sound Package

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Painted aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 68 L

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2513 kg

Rear Head Room: 1024 mm

Front Head Room: 1021 mm

Front Leg Room: 1082 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Metal-look w/chrome surround grille

SYNC with MyFord Touch

Manual child safety locks

Proximity remote trunk release

Hands Free Power Liftgate

Overall Length: 4778 mm

Overall Width: 1928 mm

Front Hip Room: 1420 mm

Wheelbase: 2850 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1532 mm

Piano black/aluminum center console trim

Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

Rear reverse sensing system

Curb weight: 1857 kg

Max cargo capacity: 2079 L

Overall height: 1742 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1461 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1031 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1537 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.