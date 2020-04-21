Menu
2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,944KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4891590
  • Stock #: 19727179A
  • VIN: 2FMTK4K80FBB98101
Exterior Colour
Titanium
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats! With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2015 Ford Edge is for sale today. Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 56,944 kms. It's titanium in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMTK4K80FBB98101 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
  • Total Number of Speakers: 12
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 19.0
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Driver seat memory
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Surround Audio
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
  • Wheel Diameter: 19
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Aluminum door trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Digital Keypad Power Door Locks
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Painted aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 68 L
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2513 kg
  • Rear Head Room: 1024 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1021 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1082 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
  • SYNC with MyFord Touch
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Proximity remote trunk release
  • Hands Free Power Liftgate
  • Overall Length: 4778 mm
  • Overall Width: 1928 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1420 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2850 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1532 mm
  • Piano black/aluminum center console trim
  • Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • Rear reverse sensing system
  • Curb weight: 1857 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 2079 L
  • Overall height: 1742 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1461 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1031 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1537 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

