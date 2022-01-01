Menu
2015 Ford Focus

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8077141
  • Stock #: P320743
  • VIN: 1FADP3K28FL320743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White [white]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black W/cloth Sport Bucket Seats [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P320743
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN! 2015 Ford Focus SE! With only 88000KM!!!



Options include:



- Back up camera



- Keyless entry



- Power windows & door locks



- Cruise control



- Bluetooth



AND MUCH MORE!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

