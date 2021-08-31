Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

EcoBoost Premium

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8008827
  • Stock #: P409887
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH8F5409887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Ebony W/heated Leather Sport Bucket Seats W/colou
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GEORGEOUS! 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost!!! With only 86000KM!!!  Options include:



- Automatic transmission

- Backup camera

- Push button start

- Keyless entry

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated/Cooled Seats

- Bluetooth



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

