Interior ColourEbony W/heated Leather Sport Bucket Seats W/colou
Body StyleConvertible
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine4-cylinder
Doors2-door
Passengers4
Stock #P409887
Mileage86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GEORGEOUS! 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost!!! With only 86000KM!!! Options include:
- Automatic transmission
- Backup camera
- Push button start
- Keyless entry
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Heated/Cooled Seats
- Bluetooth
AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
