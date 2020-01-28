Menu
2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT LX edition

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT LX edition

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,175KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4576431
  • Stock #: RX30194A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH051907
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Local, accident-free sedan. CarFax Report shows a 'clean' record for this 205 Honda Civic LX edition. With only 52,000 kms, it also has low kms for the model year, too! Honda's Civic is a fixture on our roads as one of Canada's most popular choices for a reliable, well built compact sedan. This example is shown in Grey on grey interior and is nicely equipped with features such as: a fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine, air conditioning, Bluetooth, keyless entry, back up camera and heated seats. All OpenRoad Lexus Richmond preowned vehicles are carefully inspected by our Technicians and reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All OpenRoad preowned vehicles come with warranty & Exchange Policy.

Additional Features
  • RAMA Certified

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

