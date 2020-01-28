Local, accident-free sedan. CarFax Report shows a 'clean' record for this 205 Honda Civic LX edition. With only 52,000 kms, it also has low kms for the model year, too! Honda's Civic is a fixture on our roads as one of Canada's most popular choices for a reliable, well built compact sedan. This example is shown in Grey on grey interior and is nicely equipped with features such as: a fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine, air conditioning, Bluetooth, keyless entry, back up camera and heated seats. All OpenRoad Lexus Richmond preowned vehicles are carefully inspected by our Technicians and reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All OpenRoad preowned vehicles come with warranty & Exchange Policy.