Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

77,953 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 9542197
  2. 9542197
  3. 9542197
  4. 9542197
  5. 9542197
  6. 9542197
  7. 9542197
  8. 9542197
  9. 9542197
  10. 9542197
  11. 9542197
  12. 9542197
  13. 9542197
  14. 9542197
  15. 9542197
  16. 9542197
  17. 9542197
  18. 9542197
  19. 9542197
  20. 9542197
  21. 9542197
  22. 9542197
  23. 9542197
  24. 9542197
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,953KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9542197
  • Stock #: 9UTNA36532
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F7XFH036532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA36532
  • Mileage 77,953 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2020 Lexus NX 300
 22,845 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 10,974 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 30,487 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory