2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
77,953KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9542197
- Stock #: 9UTNA36532
- VIN: 2HGFB2F7XFH036532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 77,953 KM
