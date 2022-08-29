Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

115,173 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,173KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9147805
  • Stock #: 1UTNA14968
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H72FH114968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIVLER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,173 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2021 Subaru ASCENT L...
 21,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra 4...
 81,542 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry 4-...
 105,553 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory