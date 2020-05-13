2015 Jeep Cherokee

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Auxilliary engine cooler

Silver styled steel rims

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood door trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

UConnect wireless connectivity

Clock: In-radio display

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Rear Head Room: 978 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km

Front Hip Room: 1367 mm

Wheelbase: 2700 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1463 mm

Front Head Room: 1001 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Manual child safety locks

Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm

Front Leg Room: 1044 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1555 L

Overall Length: 4623 mm

Overall Width: 1859 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1267 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1024 mm

Curb weight: 1658 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2291 kg

Overall height: 1669 mm

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.