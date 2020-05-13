Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,579KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009976
  • Stock #: 791210B
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB1FW737971
Exterior Colour
True Blue Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control! As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today. When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 35,579 kms. It's true blue / black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJLAB1FW737971 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Silver styled steel rims
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 978 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
  • Front Hip Room: 1367 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2700 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1463 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1001 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1044 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1555 L
  • Overall Length: 4623 mm
  • Overall Width: 1859 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1267 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1024 mm
  • Curb weight: 1658 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2291 kg
  • Overall height: 1669 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2007 Nissan Versa
 106,404 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Caliber SXT
 106,404 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla
 64,354 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory