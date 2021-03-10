2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
604-273-3733
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
+ taxes & licensing
153 point safety inspected and OpenRoad Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8