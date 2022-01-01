2015 Jeep Renegade

$17,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 1 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8089102

8089102 Stock #: S557455A

S557455A VIN: ZACCJBBT0FPB56609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # S557455A

Mileage 101,174 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.