2015 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- winch

- Power Window& Locks

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2015 Jeep Wrangler

197,976 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
12661914

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Used
197,976KM
VIN 1C4AJWBG3FL772966

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 197,976 KM

2015 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- winch

- Power Window& Locks

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin
Fixed Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Premium Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
300 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Carpet And Rubber Mat
497 kgs (3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

