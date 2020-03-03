2015 Jeep Wrangler

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Center Console: Full with locking storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Aluminum spare wheel rim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured grille

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Rigid axle rear suspension

Non-independent front suspension classification

Trailing arm rear suspension

Leading link front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door

Removable Top

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Convertible occupant rollover protection

Transmission hill holder

Glass rear window

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Liftgate window: Flip-up

Leather steering wheel trim

Wheel Width: 7.5

Metal-look door trim

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Conventional

Wheel Diameter: 18

AC power outlet: 1

Black bumpers

ABS Traction Control

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity

Manual convertible roof

Manual composite sunroof

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 85 L

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 945 mm

Front Leg Room: 1041 mm

Front Head Room: 1049 mm

Front Hip Room: 1412 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1417 mm

Rear Head Room: 1026 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1440 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1443 mm

Wheelbase: 2946 mm

Overall Width: 1872 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km

Manual child safety locks

Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims

Gross vehicle weight: 2495 kg

Max cargo capacity: 1999 L

Overall Length: 4684 mm

Curb weight: 1994 kg

Overall height: 1844 mm

Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.