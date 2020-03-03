2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Heated Windshield

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Rear fog lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 50

Type of tires: Performance AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

4-corner leveling suspension

Air front spring

Air rear spring Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Surround Audio

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Audio system memory card slot

Tumble forward rear seats

Memorized Settings for 3 drivers

Turn signal in mirrors

Genuine wood dash trim

Genuine wood door trim

Heated windshield washer jets

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner

Express open/close glass sunroof

Metal-look shift knob trim

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Tires: Speed Rating: W

Wheel Diameter: 20

Diameter of tires: 20.0

Door pockets: Driver

Rear area cargo cover: Folding

Headlight cleaners with washer

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Total Number of Speakers: 13

Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim

Memorized Settings including steering wheel

Wheel Width: 8.5

Active suspension

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Five 12V DC power outlets

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control

Intercooled Supercharger

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Silver grille

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

Tires: Width: 255 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.9 L/100 km

Overall Length: 4999 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Fuel Capacity: 105 L

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Power child safety locks

Rear door type: Power liftgate/tailgate

Power liftgate/tailgate

Front Head Room: 997 mm

Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian

Front Leg Room: 1080 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1542 mm

Overall Width: 1983 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Front and rear reverse sensing system

Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Curb weight: 2231 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 3150 kg

Max cargo capacity: 2030 L

Overall height: 1835 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1020 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1510 mm

Wheelbase: 2922 mm

