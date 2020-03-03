Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover

3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,174KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799178
  • Stock #: P208036
  • VIN: SALGS2VF0FA208036
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage! The Range Rover caters to every conceivable need by offering luxury and off-road prowess. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover is for sale today. Sophisticated and modern, this is a Range Rover with peerless characteristics from a unique lineage. Combining high-end luxury with astounding capability in any environment, nothing else on the road delivers the best of everything without compromise like this Range Rover. It coddles you in a cabin that is trimmed with the finest materials and fitted with the latest technology. The Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and itÃ¢s still the best. This low mileage SUV has just 51,174 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Heated Windshield
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • 4-corner leveling suspension
  • Air front spring
  • Air rear spring
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Surround Audio
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Genuine wood dash trim
  • Genuine wood door trim
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Tires: Speed Rating: W
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Rear area cargo cover: Folding
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Total Number of Speakers: 13
  • Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
  • Memorized Settings including steering wheel
  • Wheel Width: 8.5
  • Active suspension
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Five 12V DC power outlets
  • Window grid and roof mount antenna
  • Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
  • Intercooled Supercharger
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Silver grille
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.9 L/100 km
  • Overall Length: 4999 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Fuel Capacity: 105 L
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Power child safety locks
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate/tailgate
  • Power liftgate/tailgate
  • Front Head Room: 997 mm
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
  • Front Leg Room: 1080 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1542 mm
  • Overall Width: 1983 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Front and rear reverse sensing system
  • Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Curb weight: 2231 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3150 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 2030 L
  • Overall height: 1835 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1020 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1510 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2922 mm

