2015 Lexus IS 250

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7635238
  Stock #: P016023
  VIN: JTHCF1D23F5016023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/nuluxe Seat Surfaces Or Leather Seat Surf
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P016023
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD LOOKING 2015 Lexus IS250 AWD! With ONLY 136000Km!



Options include:



- Push button Start



- All Wheel Drive



- Full Leather interior



- Navigation 



- Bluetooth



- Sunroof



And much more!!


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support

