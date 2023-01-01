Menu
2015 Lexus NX 200t

80,765 KM

Details

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

6A

2015 Lexus NX 200t

6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,765KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10119972
  Stock #: 1UTNA02876
  VIN: JTJBARBZ7F2002876

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 80,765 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

