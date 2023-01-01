$32,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2015 Lexus NX 200t
2015 Lexus NX 200t
6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
80,765KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10119972
- Stock #: 1UTNA02876
- VIN: JTJBARBZ7F2002876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,765 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8