$28,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t
6A
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,156KM
VIN JTJBARBZ0F2022788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNB22788
- Mileage 68,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Executive Package
2015 Lexus NX 200t