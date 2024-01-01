Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Lexus NX 200t

68,156 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus NX 200t

6A

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 200t

6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 11402518
  2. 11402518
  3. 11402518
  4. 11402518
  5. 11402518
  6. 11402518
  7. 11402518
  8. 11402518
  9. 11402518
  10. 11402518
  11. 11402518
  12. 11402518
  13. 11402518
  14. 11402518
  15. 11402518
  16. 11402518
  17. 11402518
  18. 11402518
  19. 11402518
  20. 11402518
  21. 11402518
  22. 11402518
  23. 11402518
  24. 11402518
  25. 11402518
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,156KM
VIN JTJBARBZ0F2022788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNB22788
  • Mileage 68,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Executive Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2024 Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced AWD 3,994 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus UXh UX 250h AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus UXh UX 250h AWD 75,085 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus IS 500 for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Lexus IS 500 5,472 KM $75,692 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX 200t