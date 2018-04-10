Menu
2015 Lexus NX

45,781 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Lexus NX

2015 Lexus NX

200t w/ Luxury pack, Nav, Moonroof

2015 Lexus NX

200t w/ Luxury pack, Nav, Moonroof

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,781KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9340918
  Stock #: 13023
  VIN: JTJBARBZXF2003598

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 13023
  Mileage 45,781 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/04/2018 with an estimated $4316.72 of damage. On which a $3854.67 claim was made. Auction Announced as Accident Repair

Vehicle Features

BACKUP CAMERA
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Leather Seating Surfaces
Navigation
Luxury Package
Parking Assist
SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START
Drive Mode Select
Heated Multifunctional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

