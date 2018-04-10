2015 Lexus NX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9340918

9340918 Stock #: 13023

13023 VIN: JTJBARBZXF2003598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 45,781 KM

Vehicle Features Safety BACKUP CAMERA Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Windows POWER MOONROOF Interior Leather Seating Surfaces Additional Features Navigation Luxury Package Parking Assist SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START Drive Mode Select Heated Multifunctional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

