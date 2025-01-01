Menu
<p><p>2015 MERCEDES B250 4 MATIC</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1761415100152_2522873652162958 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

89,648 KM

$13,880

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

13112624

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$13,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,648KM
VIN WDDMH4GB6FJ363971

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # UC2-7652A
  • Mileage 89,648 KM

2015 MERCEDES B250 4 MATIC

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Safety

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver and passenger seat w/10-way adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Window Activation

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Transmission: Double Clutch Automatic 7G-DCT -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$13,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class