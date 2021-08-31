2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$63,900 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7657798

7657798 Stock #: P341406

P341406 VIN: WDDGJ7HBXFG341406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Matte Black

Interior Colour Porcelain/black 2-tone W/amg Designo Nappa Leathe

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # P341406

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Sport Suspension Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Sport steering wheel Head restraints memory Pin stripe Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

