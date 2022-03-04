Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

59,780 KM

Details

$143,188

+ tax & licensing
$143,188

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

4MATIC®

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

4MATIC®

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$143,188

+ taxes & licensing

59,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8561672
  • Stock #: STK237331
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF6FX237331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® Recent Arrival! 4MATIC® 5.5L V8 Twin Turbocharged 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Odometer is 32467 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.*$599 Documentation Fee, $199 Go Green Fee and $50 Fuel Card applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

