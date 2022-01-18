$69,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
LP Auto
604-321-7668
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL63 AMG
Location
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8141389
- Stock #: P596337
- VIN: 4JGDF7EE4FA596337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic [grey]
- Interior Colour Black W/designo Nappa Leather Upholstery []
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # P596337
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- keyless start
- navigation
- bang & olfsen sound system
- gloss black 21" AMG rims
- memory driver seat
- heated front/rear seats
- cooled front seats
- power folding 3rd row
- power tailgate
- rearview camera
- drink cooler/warmer
- Bluetooth
AND TONS MORE!
Low lease/finance rates
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841
Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0
Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto
Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver
Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Door auto-latch
Illuminated running boards
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Massaging driver lumbar support
Massaging passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From LP Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
LP Auto
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7