2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

73,000 KM

Details

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL63 AMG

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL63 AMG

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8141389
  Stock #: P596337
  VIN: 4JGDF7EE4FA596337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/designo Nappa Leather Upholstery []
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P596337
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG! Only 73000kms! Options include:



- keyless start

- navigation

- bang & olfsen sound system

- gloss black 21" AMG rims

- memory driver seat

- heated front/rear seats

- cooled front seats

- power folding 3rd row

- power tailgate 

- rearview camera

- drink cooler/warmer

- Bluetooth



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Door auto-latch
Illuminated running boards
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Massaging driver lumbar support
Massaging passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

