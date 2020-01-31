Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,465KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4627647
  • Stock #: 224616A
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB0FJ128369
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

A nice mix of SUV and hatchback attributes for a fun sporty driving experience. This 2015 Mercedes Benz GLA-Class is for sale today. Easy to drive, compact and exceptionally fun to drive. This GLA is a stylish compact SUV with a lot of urban attitude yet rugged enough for a short lived off road adventure. Interestingly quick and fuel efficient all at the same time, this GLA is a strong competitor in the compact SUV scene.This SUV has 66,465 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Driver and passenger seat memory
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Passenger reverse tilt mirror
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Tires: Speed Rating: W
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Type of tires: Run flat AS
  • Run flat tires
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 975 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1016 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1064 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Fuel Capacity: 56 L
  • AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 861 mm
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Selective service internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
  • mbrace2
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1392 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2699 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • Curb weight: 1505 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1990 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1235 L
  • Mbrace Mobile App.
  • Overall Length: 4417 mm
  • Overall Width: 1803 mm
  • Overall height: 1524 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1349 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message