A nice mix of SUV and hatchback attributes for a fun sporty driving experience. This 2015 Mercedes Benz GLA-Class is for sale today. Easy to drive, compact and exceptionally fun to drive. This GLA is a stylish compact SUV with a lot of urban attitude yet rugged enough for a short lived off road adventure. Interestingly quick and fuel efficient all at the same time, this GLA is a strong competitor in the compact SUV scene.This SUV has 66,465 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.