2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

207,830 KM

BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV

11942082

BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
207,830KM
VIN 4JGDA2EB2FA543093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBNA43093
  • Mileage 207,830 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350